Disappointed Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell blames ‘sloppy goals’ for defeat at Cambridge

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell blamed poor defending for their defeat at Cambridge.

He also criticised the referee for making ‘interesting’ decisions which he disagreed with.

On the plus-side Kewell praised his team for playing attacking football, even when having conceded two goals.

He said: “It’s disappointing again, we’ve given away two sloppy goals again; for me it’s very hard.

“The second one, if you look at the situation, the referee’s got a lot of questions to answer because some of the decisions he made were interesting.

“We looked good in passing the ball but we just need the ball to stick up top and then to be able to take our chances when they come.

“Even after the first two goals we looked like we were trying to create chances and were playing the right way.”

Kewell suggested some of the defensive slip-ups in recent matches could be seen as as good play by the opposition’s attacking players, rather than poor play by his defenders.

He said: “Maybe they are good deliveries - we are always looking to the negative side.

“Maybe the movement of their strikers was good enough to be able to give them half a yard on our defenders.

“You can always look at it that way as well.”