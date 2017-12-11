Fan’s view: Crawley Town’s victory over Mansfield was perfect Christmas present

As early Christmas presents go, the victory against Mansfield Town last Saturday was the perfect one.

It was fitting that the Reds turned in a performance that the late Dermot Drummy would have been proud of.

Steve Herbert

It was Crawley’s first victory against a team managed by Steve Evans since the great Scotsman left us.

It was also the first time Crawley had achieved back-to-back home league wins in over a year.

The celebrations between players and fans when Ibraham Meite scored Crawley’s second goal to seal the win in stoppage-time were immense.

For the first time this season we can finally say we are on a decent run of form.

Maybe the 4-0 defeat at Wycombe a few weeks ago has turned out to be a blessing in disguise and will end up being the turning point in our season.

With our next two league games coming away from home at Crewe and Accrington, we can now look to continue the momentum that has carried us out of a hole.

By the time we next play at the Checkatrade Stadium on Boxing Day against Colchester United, we could well be sitting pretty in midtable, just outside the play-offs. How remarkable that would be after all the early season doom and gloom?

I think Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney deserve a lot of credit for believing in what they are doing here and turning our season around.

With the amount of managers the club has gone through since we became a Football League club seven years ago, it’s time someone remains in the hot seat for longer than 12 months so the club can finally have some stability.

That person at the moment is Harry Kewell, who I believe is finally starting to see all the hard graft and work that he puts in with his squad come to fruition.

On a final note, I know most of you know that life-long Crawley fan Steve Leake has been elected to the board as the fans’ representative.

If anybody has any ideas or moans and groans that they would like Steve to take up with the club, then please email him direct... fanrep@ctfcsa.co.uk