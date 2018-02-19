Fan’s View: Crawley Town’s winning form pays dividends at the turnstiles

If the rest of League Two hadn’t noticed, Crawley’s steady rise from relegation contenders to promotion hopefuls, they certainly have now.

Another solid home performance last Saturday ensured a very impressive 3-1 victory against play-off contenders Lincoln City.

Such was Reds’ superiority that even the Imps fans said it was the best performance they’d seen from an opposing team all season.

The win was Reds’ fifth straight home league victory in a row. Which is a new English Football League record for Crawley Town.

The attendance of 2,809 was also well up on this season’s average, proving once again that a winning team is the only way of increasing the numbers through the turnstiles.

The result leaves Reds just two points outside the play-offs in ninth position.

With 12 league games left and 36 points still to play for, it’s certainly sets us up nicely for an exciting end to the season.

We now have exactly the same number of points that we accumulated in the whole of last season.

It’s safe to say that’s our Football League status secured for another season.

Last Tuesday night a very impressive and very vocal 267 Crawley fans travelled to Kenilworth Road to watch us play the runaway leaders Luton Town.

The team selection beforehand suggested that Harry Kewell had one eye on the Lincoln game and I for one didn’t blame him.

Luton are the best team in League Two by a country mile and it proved on the night, Reds going down by a 4-1 scoreline.

Even last season’s topscorer James Collins chipped in with a couple of goals for his new club.

The result though obviously hasn’t had any affect on our current form.

As Saturday’s impressive victory and performance against Lincoln proved.

We now turn our attention to this Saturday’s trip to Forest Green Rovers.

Two supporters coaches are filling up nicely for the trip to Gloucestershire.

HK and the boys are going to need as much support as possible between now and the end of the season if we want to have a crack at promotion back to League One.

Sunderland away at the stadium of light next season anyone?

We’re all allowed to dream... COYR