Fan’s View: Kewell’s promise of a memorable season is coming true

At the start of the season at a fans’ forum Harry Kewell went on record as saying this season was going to be one to remember for us Crawley Town fans.

Well right now he is living up to his word.

Crawley Town FC v Grimsby Town FC. Harry Kewell. Pic Steve Robards SR1804130 SUS-181202-103208001

Crawley Town won their fourth consecutive league game in a row on Saturday and made it seven wins in eight games.

We currently sit four points outside the play-offs and just eight from an automatic promotion place. I think it’s safe to say we certainly won’t be going down this season.

Saturday’s 3-0 Home win over Grimsby Town was yet another impressive victory on this amazing run we find ourselves on.

A composed Jimmy Smith penalty right on half-time and two excellently taken goals from Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Enzio Boldewijn after the restart sealed the win.

Crawley Town FC v Grimsby Town FC. 2nd goal Pic Steve Robards SR1804310 SUS-181002-163645001

Grimsby is well known for its fishing industry in the past.

But the only thing fishy about Saturday’s game was the match day attendance, which was announced as 2055.

To me and many others inside the Checkatrade Stadium, that figure seemed well short of the actual bodies inside the ground.

For one of the first times this season, bar the Luton home game you had to fight for room on the Bruce Winfield terrace.

It certainly seemed a lot more than our recent attendance of 2,300 against Accrington Stanley.

Talking of attendances, the club have decided to repeat last season’s ‘pay what you can game.’

Where tickets can be purchased for as little as £1.

Although I would like to think the Reds faithful would pay a bit more seeing as the club needs all the revenue it can get.

The game in question is on Easter Monday at home to play off hopefuls Swindon Town.

I have no doubt that should our brilliant form continue that this game will be a sell out. So purchase your tickets early people.

In the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final we have been drawn to play Saltdean United. Should we progress to the final again we will face either Pagham or Brighton & Hove Albion u23’s.

Something tells me should we reach the Amex Stadium for the final this time around the team won’t crumble like the side did in last season’s embarrassing finale.

Next up at the Checkatrade stadium this coming Saturday are last seasons Conference Champions Lincoln City who will no doubt travel in large numbers like they have done all season in League Two.

It will be a tough contest but the way Harry Kewell has his team playing with such confidence and swagger at the moment we shouldn’t fear anyone. COYR