Fan’s view: Morris and Young shine as Port Vale becomes happy hunting ground after superb Swindon spectacular

Firstly, what a fabulous day was had by all at the club’s Pay What You Can day against Swindon Town on Easter Monday.

Walking out at full-time I overheard many people praising the show they had just witnessed.

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell appreciating the fans' support at Port Vale on Saturday. Picture by Steve Herbert SUS-180804-173348002

Reds might not of achieved the victory they deserved. But the football and goal mouth action on show was certainly worthy of the 5,008 attendance.

One fan in particular had landed at London Heathrow from Tokyo at 1pm that afternoon and made kick-off with a minute to spare! Great effort Adam Fairburn (even if you are a regular supporter.)

I just hope a few of the first time visitors to the checkatrade stadium had seen enough to return in the future. If they do then the day will be classed as a success.

Following on from the impressive performance against Swindon, the Reds hit the road and travelled up to the Potteries on Saturday.

Us Crawley fans that travelled were rewarded with a great victory. Port Vale Away is starting to become a happy hunting ground for us.

That’s twice now in two consecutive matches at Vale Park we’ve come from behind to win.

Glenn Morris and Lewis Young were the stand-out performers. The latter creating the winner with a superb mazy run and cross.

It was also fantastic to see the big Dutch man Thomas Verheydt return from injury. He got a very warm reception from the Reds faithful.

We’ve now pushed ourselves back up into the top half of the League Two table and I just hope this win inspires a bit of momentum now going into the last four league games.

It’s fair to say this season has been a huge improvement on last and the icing on the cake would be lifting the Sussex Senior Cup at the Amex stadium on May 9.

Please win us a trophy Mr Kewell.

In Harry we trust!