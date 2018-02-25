Fan’s View: There’s no reason why we can’t bounce back against Wycombe

We bounced back from defeat at Luton a few weeks ago, with a convincing 3-1 home win against Lincoln City.

There is absolutely no reason why we can’t do it again this weekend when Crawley host Wycombe Wanderers.

Reds succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers in deepest Gloucestershire last Saturday.

It wasn’t just the team that seemed to lose their way.

Such was the remoteness of Rovers’ ground that even the locals needed directions to find the place.

How they can sustain a football league club in the middle of nowhere is beyond me.

But at the moment they certainly appear to be. Although to say the facilities in the away end were basic would be an understatement.

It made our away end look like The Emirates.

Huge credit to the 243 travelling Crawley fans that ventured to the New Lawn last weekend.

One fan in particular Peter Sayers who lives in Dundee was on a 36-hour round trip.

Having left Scotland on the mega bus for Forest Green at 10pm Friday night, Pete should be safely home again and tucked up in bed by 8am Sunday morning.

He wasn’t the only one making a long-distance journey for the game.

We also had Reds fans there from Cornwall, Yorkshire and Essex; that’s dedication for you.

We now have two really important Home games that if we win both would keep us in touch of the play-offs.

The games in question are against Wycombe and Morecambe.

Both winnable and both important to keep this momentum going for an end of season promotion push.

Both the bottom-two clubs Barnet and Chesterfield won last weekend which shows once again how open League Two is on its day.

A total 11 games remain between now and the end of the season.

Its up to Harry Kewell and the boys to keep us all believing.