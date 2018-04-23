Fans’ View: England manager Gareth Southgate should select Crawley Town ‘keeper Glenn Morris for World Cup squad

What a beautiful sunny day the travelling Reds fans had in Devon on Saturday.

Exeter City’s St James Park stadium currently only consists of two stands due to a major redevelopment of their ground.

Below the scoreboard at St James Park on Saturday. Photo by Reds fan Dan Maguire. SUS-180423-133319002

But that didn’t stop both teams playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Enzio Boldewijn and Josh Yorwerth scored the Crawley goals.

The result actually meant ex-Reds’ striker James Collins’ new club Luton Town were promoted to League One due to Exeter’s failure to pick up all three points.

The outcome once again reflected just how far Harry Kewell’s team have come.

Nobody in this league has been head and shoulders above us.

We are in fact the only club to take six points off the runaway leaders Accrington Stanley.

On a fans’ forum last week, Stanley fans were saying we are the best team they’ve played all season. We don’t need anymore credit than that.

All the building blocks are in place for an exciting new season come August.

One player who is going to be absolutely key to any future success is my player of the season, Reds ‘keeper Glenn Morris.

He has been by far the most outstanding goalkeeper in League Two this season.

I would go as far as to say that he is also the best goalkeeper we’ve had since we became a football league club in 2011.

If you want evidence of just how good Glenn is, then watch the highlights from the Exeter game, some of his saves would put England’s four goalkeepers in the shade.

It’s a shame Gareth Southgate doesn’t look beyond the over-hyped Premier League for talent. Because with a World Cup in Russia on the horizon, he could do a lot worse than take Glenn.

I know it won’t happen but I really do believe he is as good as anything else the current England goalkeepers have to offer.