Feeney: Players need to keep focus on football

Crawley Town assistant manager Warren Feeney has encouraged his squad to remain focused on football and try to put the tragic death of former head coach Dermot Drummy to the back of their minds.

Reds' first match since Drummy's shock death on Monday saw them put in a subdued display as they ended their Checkatrade Trophy campaign with a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Fulham's under-21 team.

Following the defeat, Crawley assistant Feeney insisted that the best way to deal with the shock many of the players will be feeling is to win games.

He said: "It’s bad to be honest. I got to know Dermot when I left Newport and we spoke now and then, it’s very sad.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to get the boys right for the games and we’ve got to try and put it to the back of our minds and play football.

“We are very sorry for his family and it’s not good news when something like that happens, but we’ve got to go and win games for everyone associated with the club.”

Former Newport County manager Feeney feels were positives to take - despite the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Fulham.

He added: "I thought they all went about it the right way.

“These games are difficult, with both teams already out, but I thought they did well even though the result wasn’t great.

“Getting some of the other boys on who haven’t been playing is another big thing for us as we’re coming into a busy schedule.

“The players got minutes under their belts and the main thing was that their attitude was right and that they applied themselves right, which they did."

“It was a good goal by Ibrahim (Meite), he took it very well. However, I’m probably his biggest critic because I think he can score more goals. The kid is still learning.”