Former Peterborough United, Ipswich Town and Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth reveals how fell out with ex-boss Harry Kewell over drinking alcohol

Former Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth fell out with the then head coach Harry Kewell over drinking alcohol.

The Australian told the former Wales under-21s international he used to turn up for training reeking of drink.

Yorwerth then went on a massive bender after falling out with Kewell because he was left out of the team.

The former Ipswich Town and Crawley player was last month banned for four years by the FA for avoiding a drugs test after taking cocaine.

As a consequence he was then sacked by his club Peterborough United.

Yorwerth told the Sun: “I could have eight or nine pints on the Sunday, go in on the Monday and Harry Kewell could smell it on me.

“He’d tell me to calm down and stop. It wouldn’t stop me playing; it never did.

“I could drink three or four times a week and I had a brilliant season that last year.

“I was miles better than what I had in front of me. The manager was very arrogant with me and I couldn’t take it. I was fuming.

“On the Sunday, I thought, ‘I’m going out.’ It was a boiling hot day, lovely day, and there was a festival in Brighton. I rung my mate who worked in a hotel in Crawley and we went down to Brighton and got steaming all day.

“I came back at two in the morning and realised I didn’t have my house key, so I climbed up the balcony like Spider-Man.

“I’m knocking on the window and across the road was an ex-journalist who used to write about Birmingham City.

“She wrote a big piece to Crawley about how she saw me dangling from the roof. We played Birmingham on the Tuesday in the Carling Cup and lost 5-1. It doesn’t look good if you’re a defender and you’re out on the p*ss on the Sunday.”

Yorwerth is preparing an appeal to his ban based on mental health reasons as he is currently being treated by a therapist and taking antidepressants.

He added: “I want to get this appeal sorted, get it done and then finally know there’s no coming back from it. Then I’ll come into the realisation of what I’m going to do.”