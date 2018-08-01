Former Watford player Sesay earns two-year deal at Crawley Town after impressive trial

Crawley Town have signed former Watford man David Sesay on a two-year deal after an impressive spell trialing with the club.

The 19-year-old, who can play full back or in midfield, is familiar to Reds head coach Harry Kewell, who worked with Sesay when he was coaching Watford’s under-21 team.



He was at Watford, where he signed at professional contract in 2017, from the age of nine and played in all their age group teams up to the under-23s, where he was a regular last season before he was released by the Premier League club in April.



Kewell said: “David is a player I know well. I worked with him extensively when I was at Watford and know what his potential is. He’s versatile, works extremely hard and since he joined the group in pre-season he has really impressed and definitely deserves this opportunity.



“The rest is up to him. He is definitely capable of playing in the team and I expect him to be pushing hard for a place straight away.”