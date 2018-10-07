'It's becoming a fortress here but we need to replicate this form away from home': Crawley keeper Glenn Morris

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris believes the Broadfield Stadium is 'becoming a fortress' for the Reds but stressed they need to replicate their good form away from home.

Crawley won their fifth successive home game in all competitions on Saturday, after weathering a first half storm by Cambridge, leaving them ninth in League Two and just a point short of the play off places.

Man of the match Morris, who played a huge part in keeping the game goalless at half time, said they are quickly making their stadium a fortress.

He said: "It's becoming a bit of a fortress here and it would be brilliant if we can keep it going.

"I like to take each game as they come, keep nicking the points and see where it takes us.

"At the minute at home we're doing that but we've got to replicate that away from home."

Morris also praised the Reds' defensive performance at the weekend after a 'blip' midweek defeat to Notts County.

He added: "Defensively we've been pretty sound.

"Tuesday was a bit of a blip but we've got a lot of good defenders in the club.

"Bondz (N'gala) is a presence and Mark (Connolly) made a couple of brilliant clearances in the second half to get us a clean sheet. There was a lot of good performances there."

He also was impressed by 'tricky' forward Luke Gambin whose goal of 'real quality' broke the deadlock against Cambridge.

"I don't want to get carried away, but we've got some good players in there who can achieve something," Morris said.

"We've got to work hard and do it every time we go out to play, and I'm sure we can."