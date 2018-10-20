Joe Maguire reacts after his first Crawley goal helps Reds to resounding win

Crawley Town left-back Joe Maguire was one of four goalscorers as the Reds emphatically saw off high-flying Newport County this afternoon.

Watch the on-loan Fleetwood Town defender's reaction here

Joe Maguire. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1828404

