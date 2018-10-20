Joe Maguire says 'special' Crawley Town have 'very big expectations'

Crawley Town defender Joe Maguire has praised the Reds' togetherness and has tipped them to do 'very well' this season.

Maguire opened the scoring after just one minute as Crawley comfortably saw off third-placed Newport County 4-1 this afternoon to move within touching distance of the play-off places.

Joe Maguire. Picture by Steve Robards SR1828382

The 22-year-old said the victory was a 'testament to the players character', having conceded an equaliser early in the second half after a dominant first 45 minutes.

He added: We've had that time and time again. We just need a run of games now continuing that mentality."

Former Liverpool defender Maguire is 'really enjoying' life at Crawley who he said have high expectations for the season after clinching their fifth successive home league victory.

When asked how the squad differs from other teams he has played for, the on-loan Fleetwood defender added: "This one is a little more together. I am really enjoying it here.

"When I first came here we didn't have a manager, it was FIl(ipe Morais) and Jimmy (Smith) which was very unique.

"I had never experienced that before. I could tell straight away it was a special group. It's hard to compare to others but this one is very good.

"Without giving too much away, we've got our own objectives and aims, but I think we will do very well this season. We've got very big expectations."