Kewell: It’s still a long way to go for fantastic Crawley Town

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell says that his side’s fantastic form is fully deserved but stressed ‘there is a long way to go.’

Reds have won four of their last five games which leaves them 11th in the table and five points off the play-off places.

Kewell believes his troops deserve the progress they have made, insisting that it was always going to take time for him to change the club’s fortunes.

He said: “It’s fantastic (the form) and they deserve it.

“They work extremely hard during the week, I have them on their knees and look at the rewards they are getting now.

“Everyone was having a go at my team but we were hard done by in some games.

“It takes time to be able to change things and time to be able to change attitudes, they are starting to realise that now which is fantastic.

“I know it’s a results-driven game but even though we’ve won seven out of eight, we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Reds entertain seventh-placed Lincoln City at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.