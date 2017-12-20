Kewell praises Bulman after Battle of Hastings

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was pleased with their 2-0 win against Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup on Monday night.

He made 11 changes to the line-up which played at Crewe just 48 hours earlier.

Hastings United v Crawley Town football action - Dayshonne Golding (all white kit) SUS-171219-185932002

They booked their place thanks to first half goals by Josh Lelan in the sixth minute and Ibrahim Meite after 37 minutes.

“It’s a chance to win something. We came here with a good squad, we came here to play.

“First half we did great, second half we got a little bit lazy. Fair play to Hastings, they came back into it and we left it open for them.

We should’ve put them away, but we didn’t.

Hastings United v Crawley Town football action - Sam Adams (all white kit) SUS-171219-190005002

“It was a good run-out for the boys and I’m happy with the way the team played.”

Kewell praised the performances of several players, including Dannie Bulman - who he felt controlled the game - Josh Doherty and Yusuf

Mersin.

Reds will face National League South club Eastbourne Borough in the quarter-final in the New Year.