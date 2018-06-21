League Two fixtures 2018/19: Crawley Town’s full list

Who will Crawley Town be playing next season?
Here is Crawley Town’s full fixture list:
August 2018
04/08/2018 15:00 Cheltenham Town (a)
11/08/2018 15:00 Stevenage (h)
13/08/2018 19.45 EFL Cup Bristol Rovers (a)
18/08/2018 15:00 Port Vale (a)
21/08/2018 19:45 Swindon Town (h)
25/08/2018 15:00 Bury (h)
September 2018
01/09/2018 15:00 Oldham Athletic (a)
08/09/2018 15.00 Lincoln City (a)
15/09/2018 15.00 Morecambe (h)
22/09/2018 15.00 Forest Green Rovers (a)
29/09/2018 15.00 Yeovil Town (h)
October 2018
02/10/2018 19.45 Notts County (a)
06/10/2018 15.00 Cambridge United (h)
13/10/2018 15.00 Colchester United (a)
20/10/2018 15.00 Newport County (h)
23/10/2018 19.45 Exeter City (h)
27/10/2018 15.00 Tranmere Rovers (a)
November 2018
03/11/2018 15.00 Milton Keynes Dons (h)
17/11/2018 15.00 Grimsby Town (a)
24/11/2018 15.00 Crewe Alexandra (h)
27/11/2018 19.45 Mansfield Town (a)
December 2018
08/12/2018 15.00 Northampton Town (h)
15/12/2018 15.00 Macclesfield Town (a)
22/12/2018 15.00 Carlisle United (h)
26/12/2018 15.00 Cambridge United (a)
29/12/2018 15.00 Newport County (a)
January 2019
01/01/2019 15.00 Colchester United (h)
05/01/2019 15.00 Cheltenham Town (h)
12/01/2019 15.00 Stevenage (a)
19/01/2019 15.00 Port Vale (h)
26/01/2019 15.00 Swindon Town (a)
February 2019
02/02/2019 15.00 Bury (a)
09/02/2019 15.00 Oldham Athletic (h)
16/02/2019 15.00 Northampton Town (a)
23/02/2019 15.00 Macclesfield Town (h)
March 2019
02/03/2019 15.00 Milton Keynes Dons (a)
09/03/2019 15.00 Grimsby Town (h)
12/03/2019 19.45 Mansfield Town (h)
16/03/2019 15.00 Crewe Alexandra (a)
23/03/2019 15.00 Lincoln City (h)
30/03/2019 15.00 Morecambe (a)
April 2019
06/04/2019 15.00 Forest Green Rovers (h)
13/04/2019 15.00 Yeovil Town (a)
19/04/2019 15.00 Exeter City (a)
22/04/2019 15.00 Notts County (h)
27/04/2019 15.00 Carlisle United (a)
May 2019
04/05/2019 15.00 Tranmere Rovers (h)