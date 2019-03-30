Morecambe 1 Crawley Town 0: Heartbreaking late goal sends Reds home empty-handed

Crawley Town suffered their third successive defeat when substitute Liam Mandeville scored an 82nd minute goal.

Mandeville headed in a cross in an otherwise evenly matched game.

Reds enjoyed some great chances to score including an effort by Joe Maguire.

Crawley defender Tom Dallison also went close when his header from Morais’ corner flew across the face of goal.

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi made three changes to the side which lost to Lincoln with Filipe Morais, Joe Maguire and Ashley Nathaniel-George coming in.

They replaced Matty Willock, who was injured, David Sesay and Bondz N’Gala, who were both on the bench.

Morais also set-up Ollie Palmer for another good chance in the first half which rose narrowly over the bar.

Earlier Reece Grego-Cox hit the crossbar with a spectacular overhead kick.

Nathaniel-George impressed and forced ‘keeper Barry Roche into a low save with a great effort.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, McNerney, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Nathaniel-George (Sesay 63), Maguire, Dallison, Bulman, Morais (German 83), Camara (Francomb 72)

Subs: Mersin, Poleon, N’Gala

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, Wildig, Kenyon (Mandeville 61), Mingoia, Collins, Oates (Fleming 61), Bennett (Ellison 70)

Subs: Halstead, Brownsword, Cranston, McKay

Attendance: 2,445 (47 away)

Referee: Eddie Ilderton