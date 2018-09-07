New Crawley Town head coach says ‘we have to be together’

New Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has not met his players yet - but believes they can do something special together.

At his first press conference as Reds head coach, he said: “I have had the pleasure to meet all the employees at the club and I think my feelings and emotions were really good.

“It could be something special, something important, or just something.”

Cioffi hasn’t yet met the players but is confident that he can build on a solid base.

He added: “My opinion is you have to do every step in the right moment.

“They need to focus on their game.

“They did something special last week because their effort was amazing but were unlucky.”

Despite squad setbacks, with Romain Vincelot out injured after the last game, Cioffi remains supportive of his squad.

He said: “I trust the lads a lot. We are going to miss an important player like Jimmy Smith, we are going to lose Romain Vincelot for a while.

“For a squad like Crawley are two really important players.

“But I don’t like to find excuses, to find an alibi.

“I think the other 11, I don’t like calling players back-up, I play 20 years as a professional and when someone called me a back-up I didn’t like it.

“I am not back up for anyone, I am first 11 but at the moment I’m on the bench.

“So the others have time to show me, the club and the supporters as well that the previous choices was wrong. If they don’t do it it’s their problem, but we have to be together.”