Newport County 2 Crawley 1: Reds’ winning run comes to end in Wales

Crawley Town’s three-match winning run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat away to Newport County.

The Exiles started well and built up a 2-0 lead by half-time through late first half goals by Padraig Amond and Sussex-born player Mickey Demetriou.

Reds skipper Jimmy Smith pulled a goal back early in the second half but despite plenty of pressure, this proved to be the last goal of the match.

Newport twice hit the crossbar in the first half in vain in the first half by Amond and Robbie Willmott.

Crawley head coach Harry Kewell made two changes to the side which beat Barnet 2-0 with Joe McNerney and Moussa Sanoh replacing the injured Mark Randall and Dannie Bulman in the starting line-up.

The game was played in a good atmosphere generated by a 5,000-strong crowd.

County took the lead in the 40th minute through Amond with a headed goal.

The Exiles went 2-0 up a minute before half-time when former Worthing player Demetriou scored from the penalty spot after Josh Lelan made a late challenge.

It was defender Demetriou’s fourth goal against Crawley in the last three meetings between the two clubs.

Reds made two changes at half-time with striker Thomas Verheydt and midfelder Aryan Tajbakhsh coming on for Joe McNerney and Moussa Sanoh, while Josh Yorwerth dropped back from midfield to his usual position of central defence.

Skipper Jimmy Smith pulled a goal back for Reds three minutes into the second half which was his fifth goal of the season.

But despite a better display in the second half they were unable to find an equaliser.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young (Camara 83), Sanoh (Verheydt 46), Lelan, Roberts, Smith, Connolly, Boldewijn, Evina, McNerney (Tajbakhsh 46), Yorwerth

Unused subs: Mersin, Djalo, Clifford, Camara

Newport County: Day, Pipe (capt), Demetriou, White, Bennett, Butler, Tozer, Willmott, Sheehan (Reid 69), Nouble (Hayes 85), Amond (McCoulsky 77)

Unused subs: Bittner, O’Brien, Jahraldo, Collins

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 5,741 (away 89)