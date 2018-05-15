Overseas interest in former Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorwerth and ex-Dulwich Hamlet striker Panutche Camara

Two Crawley Town players have come under the radar of a couple of leading clubs in Europe.

Enquiries about availability have been received about defender Josh Yorwerth from a top flight German club.

And a Portuguese club has contacted Crawley to ask about Portuguese-speaking striker Panutche Camara.

Reds’ director of football Selim Gaygusuz revealed: “A German team who are going to be in the Bundesliga next season are interested in Josh Yorwerth.

“And a club from the top league in Portugal enquired about Panutche Camara.”