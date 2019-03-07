Oxford striker being tracked and Sunderland look at Accrington defender - League 1 and blog

Sunderland are among a host of clubs interested in Accrington Stanley defender and soon-to-be free agent Ross Sykes.

Sykes, 19, is out of contract in the summer but Accrington are hopeful of securing his long-term future in the coming weeks, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, interest from the Black Cats and clubs from elsewhere could make negotiations slightly trickier as Stanley look to tie several of their key players down to new contracts.

The former Burnley youngster, who featured against Jack Ross’ side at the Stadium of Light last month, is currently sidelined with a groin injury and has played 17 times this term.

Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack has joked that chief executive Gary Sweet had been warned by the players not to sell any of the club’s stars in January.

With the Hatters flying high in League One, players such as James Justin, Jack Stacey and Elliot Lee were attracting interest from elsewhere.

McCormack said: “We spoke to Gary and I think Gary got, I wouldn’t say threatened, but he was told in no uncertain circumstances, ‘don’t you sell any of our players.’

“To be fair, Gary’s response was ‘it would have to be a ridiculously too good an offer to sell these players.’ So we knew Gary wasn’t going to get rid of anyone.”

Blackpool’s recently-appointed board will have the opportunity to review their financial situation before the EFL decides whether an insolvency penalty is required.

The club were put into receivership by the High Court on 13 February.

It followed the removal of former owner Owen Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher from the board, when new directors were appointed by receivers.

Such a breach of insolvency regulations could result in a 12-point deduction. However, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has previously said the penalty is not a mandatory step.

Oxford City striker Kabongo Tshimanga is being tracked by clubs in the Football League, manager Mark Jones has revealed.

The 21-year-old, who netted a hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup last year, has been on the radar of Exeter City and Oxford United.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in Kabby,” admitted Jones to the Oxford Times.

“I know it’s not the transfer window now, but we’re getting calls from clubs in the Football League, one League Two club in particular are very interested.

“We have to understand where we are in the pecking order.

“There will be clubs much bigger than us who can offer him much more than we can – both in terms of a better league and also the financial side of it.”

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi says he can’t guarantee he’ll be able to control his pitchside behaviour.

The passionate 43-year-old Italian has received a one-match touchline ban under new FA rules for accumulating four yellow cards.

He was booked in his first game in charge against Morecambe in September for running on to the pitch to celebrate a goal with his players.

Cioffi has also been yellow-carded for throwing a water bottle and walking outside the technical area.

On Saturday he was booked again during their 1-0 defeat at MK Dons for his reaction to a decision to not play the advantage for a foul when Reece Grego-Cox was through on goal.

