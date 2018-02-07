Pay What You Can is back for Swindon showdown

Crawley Town’s popular Pay What You Can initiative is returning.

The Reds have confirmed that their game against promotion-chasing Swindon Town on Easter Monday, April 2, will be Pay What You Can.

Tickets go on sale today from the Box Office at the Checkatrade Stadium and the club is hoping to beat last season’s PWYC attendance when 4,266 fans saw the Reds beat Hartlepool 1-0.

Once again, the minimum price for a ticket will be £1 and each applicant can have up to six tickets.

The club has secured sponsorship for PWYC from D. Durrant Removals & Storage, who are based at Holmbush Farm, and their director Jason Hayes was at the Checkatrade Stadium on Monday to launch this year’s Pay What You Can game.

The club is planning other matchday entertainment around the fixture to help attract as many first-time fans and families to the Checkatrade Stadium.

Operations director Kelly Derham said: “We are absolutely delighted to offer our second Pay What You Can game.

“With Swindon well supported away from home and both clubs doing well, we’re hoping for an attendance of around 5,000 which would create a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium for (head coach) Harry Kewell and the team.

“We learned a lot from last season’s Pay What You Can in terms of offering a bit more than just a football match, and we’re going to work hard to provide plenty of pre-match entertainment.

“I would like to give Jason and D Durrant Removals & Storage a special mention. Without their financial support we wouldn’t be able to stage this initiative and I’m delighted they are behind us on Pay What You Can.”

As part of their sponsorship, D Durrant Removals & Storage is offering two free tickets to any home game for any future customers for the remainder of this season and next season for their customers.

Jason said: “Here at D. Durrant Removals and Storage we are very excited to support Crawley Town F.C. and their local fans for the Swindon game. Let’s hope for a bumper crowd that will create the 12th man to push the team onto victory!”

Last season, the average price paid for a ticket was £4.

Kelly Derham added: “Of course it’s entirely up to the individual what they pay. We want to encourage as many supporters, whether they are regulars, haven’t been for a while or planning their first visit, to come along.

“Last time some people paid more than the normal ticket prices to support the initiative but it’s Pay What You Can for everyone.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thursday) from the Checkatrade Stadium and are only available to purchase from the club direct or by calling 01293 410005.

They will be on sale up until Thursday, March 29.

The club have also reduced the price of their hospitality package for the match to £42.

This includes a three-course meal and access to the Mayo Wynne Baxter Hospitality Lounge, seats in the directors’ box and other benefits.

To book please contact Joe or Michele at the club on 01293 410000.

Head coach Harry Kewell added: “There’s nothing players like more than performing in front of a big crowd, especially at home.

“We’re really looking forward to this game and hopefully we can give all our fans a performance they will be proud of.

“I think this is a fantastic initiative and hopefully we can get the Checkatrade Stadium full for it.”