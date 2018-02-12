Taste of the Terrace: Karlan Ahearne-Grant marks home debut with another great goal

You can’t say I didn’t mention it last week.

The name Karlan Ahearne-Grant is promptly back in the limelight as he marked his home debut with an excellent goal against Grimsby Town.

People have taken to referring to him as KAG and I reckon I’ll join them.

HK is already familiar and it roughly translates into flavour of the month or it certainly should have done but Gareth Ainsworth has done an excellent job managing Wycombe Wanderers.

If not Manager of the Month then what about Player of the Month?

For all those who didn’t vote for Enzio Boldewijn, I should point out that he scored another peach of a goal against the Mariners.

These are heady days for Crawley Town as they chalked up another win and climbed to tenth in the table.

The key reason is that football is a team game and the Reds are all singing from the same hymn-sheet.

I could identify individuals who were simply superb but I prefer to confirm that there were no passengers in our team in this match.

Beating Grimsby Town was by no means easy.

They were quick, strong and direct and made best use of the blustery wind by changing ends at the kick-off.

They relished the battle and Lewis Young and Jimmy Smith probably have the bruises to prove it but Reds did not wish to concede territory let alone goals. Our defending was excellent.

Grimsby enjoyed a first half spell on top, ironically raising their game after surviving an onslaught when they cleared off the line from Smith and from Thomas Verheydt just two seconds later.

The skipper put Crawley ahead just before the break from the penalty spot when Luke Summerfield tumbled Boldewijn but with the wind behind them there was no stopping Reds in the second half.

The strike by KAG was top-drawer.

Dannie Bulman picked him out wide on the left close to the away dugout and Grimsby didn’t see him again until he was celebrating his goal.

Nobody got close to stopping his weaving run and keeper Ben Killip was beaten all ends up.

Mark Randall seemed to be going nowhere some thirty yards out when he laid off a telepathic pass to Boldewijn as he ghosted in from the right.

Enzio caressed the ball over the ‘keeper as came off his line and it was game over at 3-0.

Four would have been nice especially for Josh Doherty who had been watching KAG when he scored.

The left wing-back surged forward from halfway, moved inside and unleashed a rocket from just outside the box that whistled no more than two feet wide of the top right corner.