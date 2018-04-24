Taste of the Terrace: Morris gives mastershow as Crawley Town show true grit at Exeter

I said last week that the table doesn’t lie and the narrow defeat by Coventry City bore that out.

By the same token we should have returned empty-handed from our visit to promotion- chasing Exeter City.

The fact that we forced an honourable draw further showed the potential of Harry Kewell’s squad.

The Grecians threw everything at us, but the defence held firm and once again Glenn Morris played out of his socks.

If people doubt the likelihood of Reds challenging for promotion in the next campaign, then this result should cause them to think again.

The home fans were left scratching their heads as their side created a good number of chances and furthermore they got most of their shots on target.

Crawley came second in the comparison of statistics bar the most vital one.

Simply put, they had three shots on target and scored with two of them.

There is no manager in the country who wouldn’t crave for a return like that.

Exeter had the better of the early exchanges but they were set back on their heels by a superbly-worked goal that took Enzio Boldewijn into double-figures for the first time in his career.

Dannie Bulman played an immaculate long pass to Lewis Young who clipped the ball inside for an effortless finish by the flying Dutchman.

The home side’s response came from their star man Jayden Stockley.

He is in great form at the moment but his equalising goal left Harry Kewell fuming as he and his players were adamant that Glenn Morris had clawed the ball back before it had crossed the goalline. It certainly looked that way to me.

It was Stockley again who put the Grecians ahead for the first time in the game after 57 minutes and again controversy was not far away with Reds claiming a handball offence prior to the goal. This appeal struck me as having less validity.

Justice was finally done with a fine equalising goal. Josh Yorwerth must feel he has been granted the freedom of St James’ Park as he settled the outcome with an excellent header for the second season running.

Exeter went hell for leather in the final 20 minutes and probably knew it was not their day when Stockley failed to complete his hat-trick as his shot came back off the underside of the bar.

A winner would have been hard on Cat who was captain for the day while Jimmy Smith took his place on the bench.

He was again simply brilliant and it is hard to believe that when he joined the club it was intended he would be third choice behind Yusuf Mersin and Chelsea loanee Mitchell Beeney.

Morris would certainly have my vote as Reds’ Player of the Season, but before then I would love to see our strikers making mincemeat of Crewe Alexandra this Saturday.