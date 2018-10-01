Taste of the Terrace: Nathaniel-George’s stunner lights up Broadfield Stadium

There is no doubt regarding what is needed to bring back Crawley Town’s missing fans to Broadfield Stadium.

Football is a results business and against Yeovil Town that was precisely what happened.

In the past some Reds performances against Yeovil Town have failed to excite and this one looked like it was going the same way.

The Glovers made the early running and kept Glenn Morris and his backline under pressure.

They should probably have scored before Crawley took the lead after 25 minutes.

Credit for the assist ought to have gone to Lewis Young for the first of several much improved crosses but it was Luke Gambin’s shot that was deflected to Ollie Palmer for his sixth goal of the season.

Yeovil continued to look dangerous and controlled the play.

Their well constructed equaliser from former Stoke City man Carl Dickinson shortly before the interval was no more than they deserved.

The added panache that Gabriele Cioffi’s management style has brought to the Reds came to the fore in the 68th minute when substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George glided towards the home fans in the South Stand as if looking for the right pass.

Nobody anticipated the searing shot from more than 25 yards that left ‘keeper Nathan Baxter without a prayer.

That was the cue for Reds to step up the tempo really raising the spirits of the fans for the first time in the game.

Managers always hope the crowd will be their 12th man at home.

Some are lucky but Broadfield has rarely been a hot bed of fervour.

Sometimes though the action on the field lights the touch paper and Crawley’s young winger has now done it twice.

As Yeovil pressed for an equaliser, Reds tightened the screw on their overworked defence but it took until virtually the last kick of the game for Crawley to put the result beyond doubt.

A neat move was finished off splendidly by Felipe Morais. Now there’s a man who probably will not have to think about standing a round if ever there’s a supporter nearby who could buy him a drink.

The win was all-important and most of us genuinely feel that the only way is up.

I’ve met just one man who remains unenthusiastic about the recent progress essentially because he believes we still lack a top class striker.

For me it is a matter of first taking the points and then playing good football.

The other way around may have its merits but the manager is looking for a full stadium and three points every other week would certainly help his cause.

In the meantime there is the small matter of tomorrow evening’s trip to Notts County.

Harry Kewell’s team has now gained its first win under his management and I fancy that Reds’ travelling fans for that game will be looking firstly for revenge.