Watch Crawley man of the match Glenn Morris react to hard earned win over Cambridge

Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris admitted the Reds rode their luck in the win over Cambridge this afternoon.

Morris almost single handedly kept the game goalless at the break with several superb stops against a luckless Cambridge side, and the Reds took full advantage with two late goals through Luke Gambin and Ollie Palmer.

Glenn Morris

Morris said: "It was a tough game. We weren't great with the ball first half.

"It wasn't the best performance but we hung in there.

"I was pleased with the saves I made. A couple of my kicks weren't the best but the conditions didn't really help.

"We managed to get in at half time 0-0 re-group and get a few messages across.

"As Cambridge didn't take their chances, we always felt we could get one or two ourselves. That's what happened and we managed to get the three points."

The 34-year-old said winning despite an overall poor performance is a 'sign of a good team' but stressed that it is 'early doors'.

He added: "As a whole, we didn't really play too well today, but there were a few spells we were good.

"We felt we played quite well on Tuesday night at Notts County but we conceded three goals and lost the game which is all that mattered.

"Today, we got the three points, and that's all that matters."