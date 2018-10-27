‘We’re not Manchester United and I’m not Sir Alex Ferguson’ says Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has warned his players they must give 110 per cent in away games if they are to rise out of the ‘mud’ of League Two.

He has said his players do not have the talent of Manchester United stars and he is not Sir Alex Ferguson.

They have lost their last three games on the road but Saturday’s resounding 4-1 win against third-placed Newport County followed by Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Exter City continued their unbeaten record since he took over of five wins and a draw at Broadfield Stadium.

Speaking to the Crawley Observer ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Tranmere Rovers, Cioffi said: “In home games we give 110 per cent, away games we are 99 per cent.

“It’s good but it’s not enough because we are not David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary or Phil Neville and I’m not (Sir Alex) Ferguson.

“So everyone of us has to over-perform not only every game but every day.

“Because for a club like this to come out from the mud of League Two they have to show daily you want 110 per cent from yourself.”

