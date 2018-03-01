WEATHER UPDATE: Crawley Town to hold pitch inspection for Wycombe Wanderers match on Friday

Crawley Town will hold a pitch inspection tomorrow (Friday) to confirm if their game against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday will go ahead.

Last season Reds angered fans when they called off their biggest game of the season against Portsmouth at the last minute due to a frozen pitch.

In similar circumstances to now, the late call-off was despite having the pitch covered and warm air blowers in operation.

So they have asked the EFL for permission to make a pitch inspection the day before the match.

Return to this website tomorrow to find out the result of the pitch inspection.