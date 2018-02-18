Young: ‘We drew a line under the disappointing Luton defeat and bounced back brilliantly’

Crawley Town full-back Lewis Young praised the Reds’ bouncebackability after they saw-off Lincoln City with a 3-1 home win.

After a disappointing 4-1 defeat at table-toppers Luton, Young said it was vital that they quickly bounced-back and returned to winning ways.

He said: “We said during the week we needed to have a reaction to Tuesday’s game.

“We were really disappointed in ourselves about the manner of the performance, let alone the result.

“Luton is obviously a tough place to go, but we just felt we didn’t turn up on the night, especially after how well we played in the home game.

“Today it was about drawing a line under that and putting a performance in, not only for ourselves, but the fans who have backed us all season long.

“We feel really confident at home with the support we have got and you’ve got to remember Lincoln are up there for a reason.

“They are a very good team, so we had to show our best game to be able to beat them. At times, when we got the ball down, we were really impressive.”

Young insisted that there hasn’t been a time this season where the team haven’t been confident, which is now being rewarded with consistent performances and a club-record breaking fifth home win in a row.

He added: “There’s not been a time this season where we’ve not felt confident.

“The whole of the management team put a lot of confidence into us, encouraging us to keep going, get on the ball and be confident in the ability we have.

“Lincoln are a very good team at what they do but we knew we would have to give it our ‘A’ game and thankfully we were very clinical and got the three points.

“We knew they would have a spell of pressure, and it’s how you stand up to that which is the difference between now and the start of the season.

“We were conceding at times like this at the start, but now we feel we can stand up to it regardless of the threats they pose.

“It’s a team game, we are all performing well and anyone of us could have got man of the match today.

“We are all confident on the ball regardless of where we are on the pitch. When we play our way, we usually come out with a positive result and a positive performance.”