Crawley Town's dream midfield - as picked by the fans

Crawley Town fans have picked their dream midfield

We recently asked Crawley Town fans for their dream Reds defence - and now we asked them who they would pick for a Crawley Town midfield.

There are a lot of names mentioned but legend Dannie Bulman was named more than most with Sergio Torres getting a few picks.

Here is everyone named (who we had a picture of!) by fans on the CTFC.net - For fans of Crawley Town Facebook page .

Richard Kail picked Dannie Bulman, Tony Scully, Thomas Pinault, Scott Neilson Bulman was also picked by Joe Comper, Jed Scott Jones, Lee Mason, Sean Owens and Simon Smith.

Joe Comper picked Mo Harkin - Sergio Torres - Danny Bulman - Danny Carroll and said: "All sentimental choices! Loved them all during their time with us." Sean Owens also picked Mo

Daniel John picked Nigel Brake, Cooksey (assuming Jamie Cook!), Sergio Torres, and Paul Armstrong

Jed Scott Jones picked Sergio Torres, Tony Scully, Dannie Bulman and Gwion Edwards

Lee Mason picked Sergio Torres, Thomas Pinault, Dannie Bulman and Gwion Edwards

Sean Owens said: "Fiston Manuella, Dannie Bulman, Simon Wormull and Mo Harkin. Robbie Kember is on the bench/physio table"

Simon Smith picked Andy Drury, Dannie Bulman, Tim Hulme, Danny Carroll