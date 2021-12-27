Crawley Town's home match with Bristol Rovers postponed due to number of positive Covid-19 cases in visitors' squad

Following the Oldham and Stevenage games, their scheduled match against Bristol Rovers on Wednesday December at the People's Pension Stadium has been postponed.

A statement on the club's website said: "Bristol Rovers informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at The People's Pension Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

The People's Pension Stadium

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement. In addition, it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."