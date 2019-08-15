Crawley Wasps add four ahead of new season

Crawley Wasps have confirmed the signings of four new players ahead of their debut season in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Wasps have added forward Sam Pittuck, wingers Tash Stephens and Maria Ledezma-Viso, plus defender Alex Newman ahead of their opening game of the season at home to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Winger Tash Stephens

Pittuck joins Crawley from Billericay Town. The striker scored 18 goals in all competitions in 2018/19 and helped the Blues finish runners-up, behind Wasps, in Division 1 South East last season.

Stephens helped Chichester City to a third-place finish in the National League Southern Premier Division last season. The midfielder has also appeared for Portsmouth.

Fellow winger Ledezma-Viso has been acquired from Guiseley Vixens after the Yorkshire club were liquidated at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Newman previously played for Keynsham Town and has represented Northern Ireland at international level. The defender returns to football after three years out following serious injury.

Forward Sam Pittuck

