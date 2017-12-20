Crawley Wasps book place in Sussex Cup semi-final

Crawley Wasps ended a highly successful 2017 by booking a place in the Sussex FA Women’s Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Chichester City’s development squad.

The visitors almost took the lead early on but for the saves of goalkeeper Frankie Gibbs.

Wasps made the breakthrough on 28 minutes, Kemina Webber cutting back for Naomi Cole to finish.

Chi went close again before half-time with Gibbs making a vital block at her near post, while Holly Walker and Faye Rabson went close to scoring in the second half.

However, as the rain lashed down, the young Chichester side - complemented by a couple of their FA Women’s Premier League squad forced Gibbs into two more stops.

Wasps scored a late second goal as substitute Nicholle Smith set-up Rabson to book a semi-final in February against either Eastbourne Town or Eastbourne Ladies.

Wasps: Gibbs, Duncan, Niamh Stephenson, Walker, Ward, Elphick, Carter, Rabson, Cole, Davies; Webber.

Subs: Natalie Stephenson, N.Smith.

Thales Player of the Match: Frankie Gibbs