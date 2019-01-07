Crawley Wasps boss Paul Walker compares Arsenal FA Cup draw with Crawley Town playing Manchester United

Crawley Wasps will host 14-time winners Arsenal in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup after the draw was made on Monday morning.

The incredible tie was pulled out of the hat live on BBC Radio 1Xtra by breakfast show host A.Dot, as another piece of club history was made.

The match against the Gunners – who currently sit top of the Women’s Super League, some 34 places above Wasps in the pyramid – is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 3.

Wasps are one of only three teams in the fourth tier – alongside AFC Wimbledon and Keynsham Town – to be in the last 32, following Sunday’s dramatic win at Coventry United.

“So many people talk about the magic of the cup and how people dream of draws such as this,” manager Paul Walker said.

“It happened to Crawley Town when they had a fantastic cup run and drew Manchester United away and did the town proud. Now the magic of the cup has come to Crawley Wasps.

“This is a wonderful reward for the squad and the club as a whole. On and off the field, we’ve put in an enormous amount of work to build us up to where we are now.

“The brand of Crawley Wasps is becoming more widely known and respected, the progress is being recognised and this is now a chance to showcase the club to a wide audience.”

Arsenal have reached ten of the last 13 Women’s FA Cup finals and won it four times in a row between 2006 and 2009. Their only defeat in 15 matches this season in all competitions was the 2-0 loss at Manchester City last month.

The Gunners squad includes England internationals Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead, Scotland star Kim Little and Dutch hotshot Vivianne Miedema.

