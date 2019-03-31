Crawley Wasps boss Paul Walker urges fans to support local side in title decider at Crawley Town’s ground

Crawley Wasps manager Paul Walker wants hundreds of fans to get behind his side at the People’s Pension Stadium this afternoon as they hunt the victory that would seal back-to-back promotions.

Wasps face closest title rivals Billericay Town on Sunday (2pm kick-off), knowing a win would lift them into the third tier of women’s football.

Up to 900 tickets are available and Walker believes there’s no better place to host the big match.

He said: “We’re building a strong partnership between the town’s top men’s club and its top women’s club and it’s very fitting our first game at the People’s Pension Stadium is this one.

“People who haven’t seen a women’s game before will be very impressed by the standard. We have a squad of technically gifted players who can put on a great show.

“It’s going to be a tough game, because Billericay are a good side, so we’re in for a great match.”

They have been enjoying their best ever season having won 27 of their 30 matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 win at Luton last Sunday, when Amy Green, Naomi Cole and Rachel Palmer struck.

They hosted Arsenal in front of 1,550 people at Oakwood FC in the Women’s FA Cup.

“We had the excitement of the Arsenal game in January and this is another massive opportunity for us,” Walker said.

“With the World Cup coming up and the growth of the women’s game generally, there’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of Crawley Wasps.”