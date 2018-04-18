Crawley Wasps clinch promotion to Premier League

Crawley Wasps clinched a historic promotion to the FA Women’s Premier League after a 3-2 win over Eastbourne Town on Sunday.

Goals from Faye Rabson, Rachel Palmer and Naomi Cole were enough to edge out Town.

However, Wasps weren’t confirmed as champions of the London & South East Premier Division until Monday night when Watford Development pulled out of future matches, handing them the points they needed.

They can complete an unbeaten league season if they avoid defeat to third-placed London Kent Football United at The Haven, Crawley Down Gatwick, this Sunday (2pm).

Rabson gave Wasps the perfect start against Eastbourne when she struck in the fourth minute.

Town levelled as Wasps Fran Cook fired in via a deflection.

Having scored early in the first half, they did it again in the second as Rabson crossed for Palmer to convert.

Wasps went 3-1 up with Cole converting a penalty but Georgia Tibble scored and set up a nervy finish.

Wasps: Gibbs; Duncan, Niamh Stephenson, Carter, Ward; Drury, Cole; Davies, Fleischman, Palmer; Rabson. Subs: Callaghan, Elphick, Webber.