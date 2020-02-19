Crawley Wasps hope to make history in cup final

Crawley Wasps have the chance to lift the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time in their history tomorrow night (Thursday).

They meet FA Women’s National League rivals Chichester City in the final at Culver Road, Lancing (kick off 7.15pm).

Wasps lost three County Cup finals in a row, between 2016 and 2018, to strong Brighton and Lewes sides.

But Paul Walker’s tier-three table-toppers will be favourites against bottom-side Chichester, who they beat 7-1 in a league game in September. However, captain Naomi Cole has warned against complacency.

“Chi will definitely be up for the game, especially with their league position at the minute, so we can’t underestimate them,” Cole said.

“It’s going to be a bit different for us being favourites in this final, we just need to be professional and hopefully take momentum from it going into future league games, which is where our priorities lie.”

Wasps winger Tash Stephens helped her former club Chichester win the County Cup last season, before the summer exodus of coaching staff and players that has seen them struggle.

“Chi was massively a family club, we were a close-knit bunch last season but obviously there’s been loads of changes there,” Stephens said.

“Winning the cup last season was a special moment for Chi, hopefully we can win it at Wasps. We’ve got a bit of momentum at the moment, but we’ve got a few tough games coming up, the final included.”

A few days after the final, Wasps will travel to another of Stephens’ former clubs, Portsmouth, as they try to cement their position at the top.

With title rivals Watford in cup action, a win would take them nine points clear - but Pompey did beat Wasps in the League Cup in December.

“Portsmouth are a really strong team,” Stephens said. “It’s important for us not to dwell on that defeat but to use it as motivation going into the game.”