Crawley Wasps manager praises opponents Billericay in top of the table defeat

Crawley Wasps manager Paul Walker praised their opponents for their organisation as the Essex side prevented them from getting over the finishing line.

The Crawley club needed victory to secure promotion to the national third tier as Division 1 South East champions.

Crawley Wasps manager/chairman Paul Walker speaking to the media after their Women's FA Cup 4th round tie with Arsenal Women.'Picture by Graham Carter SUS-190402-095748002

But despite dominating much of the play and having more chances to score right up until the final whistle, they must wait a little longer before they can open the champagne bottles.

Walker said: “It wasn’t our day and congratualtions to Billericay, who are second in our league and are having a very good season.

“They were well organised, well-disciplined and took the points.

“We had plenty of opportunities in the second half and if it wasn’t for some fantastic goalkeeping from the Billericay ‘keeper and on another day one or two of those would have gone in.

“It was a game we pretty much dominated but weren’t able to get the ball over the line unfortunately.

“We went close many times in the second half but that’s what happens in football!”

Read more:

First half penalty deals Crawley Wasps promotion blow





Morecambe 1 Crawley Town 0: Late goal sends Reds home disappointed



Crawley Wasps boss urges fans to back local club in top of the table clash







Walker enjoyed immensely overseeing the club’s first ever game at The People’s Pension Stadium and denied his players were nervous as a result of the occasion.

He revealed: “Playing at The People’s Pension Stadium was absolutely superb; it’s a beautiful facility.

“It’s a special day and we wanted to actually get over the line and secure the title but we’ll go again next week against Cambridge.

“Quite a number of the players have played in very good stadiums because they have played at higher levels of women’s football.

“In the first half we did not keep the ball well enough in that final third and there were some decisions made which could have been better on the ball.

“Second half we were a lot more effective but unfortunately in football sometimes you can be there all night and not score.

“There were three, four or five corners which perhaps on another day we could have got on the end of. A couple of things for us to work at at training; disappointing.”

“As a club we have a big ambition. We want to have a top local women’s side for Crawley which should be playing at a facility like this week-in, week-out.”

He thanks Reds for their help in hosting their first game at the stadium.

He said: “Crawley Town have been so supportive to us this season and for the arrangements today as well.

“We were a bit hampered on numbers by Mothers’ Day. It has been a superb experience, it’s a beautiful surface, absolutely fabulous.

“We hope the partnership between the town’s top women’s side and the professional men’s side will continue to flourish.

“We do see a growing relationship and partnership with Crawley Town and of course we would like to have opportunities to play here again - but it’s not my decision!”