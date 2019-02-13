Crawley Wasps return to league action following Arsenal FA Cup exploits

After their Women's FA Cup exploits against Arsenal recently, Crawley Wasps return to action tonight (Wednesday) as they continue their bid for back-to-back promotions.

Wasps - watched by 1,550 people as they went toe-to-toe with the fully-professional Gunners in a 4-0 defeat - travel to AFC Wimbledon, who play at Carshalton's Colston Avenue ground (kick off 7.45pm).

And although they did not kick a ball on Sunday, Paul Walker's side received a boost to their title ambitions when nearest rivals Billericay were held to a 2-2 draw by Enfield.

It means they are now four points ahead of the Essex team with two games in hand, and need a maximum of nine wins from their final 12 matches to be promoted to the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.

Wimbledon are in mid-table, having lost their last two league games, but like Wasps they also gave a Women's Super League team a decent workout in the cup, losing 3-0 to Bristol City.

Dons' dangerwoman is striker Caroline Bisson, whose 12 goals in 20 games in all competitions includes one against Wasps in a 5-2 defeat at Oakwood in September.



Last weekend, the only Wasps team whose game beat the weather was the Ladies thirds. They found themselves 3-0 down after half an hour at AFC Littlehampton in the Sussex Women's League Cup, but fought back with goals from Toni Smith, Abbie Crawley and Chanelle Gainsford.



That forced extra-time but the hosts snatched a winner from a goalmouth scramble.