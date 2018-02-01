Crawley Wasps sign Palmer from Premier League Lewes

Crawley Wasps have signed defender Rachel Palmer from FA Women’s Premier League Lewes.

Crawley-based Palmer has made more than 110 appearances for Lewes over the past five seasons and further strengthens a Wasps squad currently top of the London & South East Premier Division and unbeaten in all 15 league and cup matches this season.

The 24-year-old will add experience and quality to Wasps’ squad as they pursue promotion to the FA WPL.

Wasps manager Paul Walker said he viewed Palmer’s signing as an excellent addition to the strongest squad in the club’s 25-year history and a further endorsement of its growing reputation as one of the top sides in Sussex.

“Rachel joins us from a very well-run and ambitious club in Lewes FC Women,” he said.

“She is joining an equally ambitious club in Crawley Wasps and a squad targeting rapid promotions as we strive to build a top-level semi-professional ladies side for Crawley, one the citizens of the town can be proud of and get behind in earnest.

“I am delighted Rachel is joining our talented squad and look forward to her playing a full part in us achieving our ambitious plans.”