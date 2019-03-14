Crawley Wasps to play at The People’s Pension Stadium

Crawley Wasps’ potentially pivotal top-of-the-table clash with Billericay Town later this month will be held at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Wasps are currently five points clear of Billericay in the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East which, like League 2 in the men’s game is the fourth tier of women’s football, with two games in hand.

The two sides meet at Crawley Town’s ground on Sunday March 31, kick-off 2pm and victory could yet see Wasps clinch the title that day.

Their achievements this season – which include reaching the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup, where they took on Arsenal in front of 1,500 people at Oakwood FC – were recognised when Wasps players and coaches were guests of honour at the Reds’ game against Grimsby on Saturday.

Wasps manager Paul Walker said: “We had a super day at the People’s Pension Stadium and the ladies were well received by the crowd as they walked round the pitch at half-time.

“The Billericay match is a key game and it’s a great opportunity to host it at Crawley Town.

“We hope we can put on a spectacle in front of a good crowd.”

Crawley Town operations director Kelly Derham added: “As a club, we’ve really been behind Wasps all season and we feel hosting them will put women’s football on the map in the town even more so than it already is.

“We hope our strong link with Wasps continues long into the future.”