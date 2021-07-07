LiveCrawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:37 am
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up Sunday's game where they face .
England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch
- Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
- England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
- Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
- Saka replaces Sancho in starting line-up
'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Praise for Gareth Southgate
Gary Neville praised Gareth Southgate after England reached the Euro 2020 final with an extra-time win over Denmark.
Pictures of Gareth from tonight
Gareth Southgate: England boss leads England to Euro 2020 final with win over Denmark - in pictures
Gareth Southgate's England side have reached their first final in major tournament since 1966.
