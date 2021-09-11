Crawley's Nick Tsaroulla compares winner against Carlisle to Leeds solo goal - 'I was in the zone where natural instincts take over'

Nick Tsaroulla scored a stunning injury-time volley to seal three points for Crawley Town against Carlisle United. Photo: Cory Pickford

Tsaroulla may have been an unlikely scorer but you wouldn't have guessed it from the quality of the strike in injury time.

Tom Nichols' first goal of the season was the difference between the sides for much of the afternoon. However, it looked like the visitors had earned a point after finding a leveller on the 83rd minute.

"I was just thinking, 'please God give us one more chance'," said the match-winner Tsaroulla.

The Reds celebrate their late winner. Photo: Cory Pickford

On what was going through his mind when the ball sat up nicely just outside the box, the left-back told the Observer: "I didn't really think. It was similar to the Leeds goal where you're in the zone.

"You sort of react and natural instincts take over."

Today's wonder-strike was only the 22-year-old's second goal for the club.

The first, as he referred to himself, was the sensational solo goal to open the scoring against Leeds United in the FA Cup last season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur Academy prospect said the latest goal would 'absolutely' boost his confidence after a difficult start to the season.

"We had a little bit of a rocky start, with a couple of losses, so it was so nice to get the win today," he said.

Speaking in an interview with the club's website, he added: "It's been a tough start to the year. I had Covid, came back and then got injured. I'm grateful for the gaffer keeping faith in me and playing me.

"You always have to be on your toes. There's never a time where you can relax.

"We've got a great squad. Lots of new faces have come in and we've got a lot of talent."

Tsaroulla, who praised the performance of debutant Joel Lynch, said he felt Crawley were worthy winners against Carlisle — their first victory in four league games.

He said: "It was a crazy game, full of emotions.

"The lads put in a hell of a shift today and we really should have won by about three or four. We dug in and kept fighting.

"He [Lynch] was outstanding. He was constantly talking. We covered each other and it was a good relationship.