Crewe Alexandra 2 Crawley Town 1: Late winner breaks Reds hearts

Crawley Town were left heartbroken after Chris Porter's 89th minute winner consigned the Reds to a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Crewe Alexandra in League Two this (Tuesday) evening.

In truth it was the least the Railwaymen deserved after bossing Crawley Town in the first half.

Alex peppered the Reds goal with shots but couldn't find a way past the outstanding Glenn Morris.

The second half saw Porter go from hero to villain to hero again.

The forward broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on 71 minutes before giving away a spot kick on 82 minutes.

Substitute Nathan Ferguson's well-hit penalty looked to have given Crawley a share of the spoils.

But Porter struck with a minute remaining to steal victory for Crewe Alexandra.

The first half saw Alex forge all the clear cut chances.

Charlie Kirk was looking lively and had two shots on goal in the opening 12 minutes.

The forward did have the ball in the back of the net a minute later but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Midway through the half Crewe came close to breaking the deadlock.

Kirk unlocked the Crawley defence with a superb pass to play in James Jones.

The Scotsman set his sights for goal but his effort was marginally over.

The Railwaymen then had a golden opportunity to go ahead on the half-hour mark.

Harry Pickering's long-distance effort was superbly pushed out by Reds keeper Morris.

The rebound fell to Porter but the forward couldn't sort his feet out and fired wide.

And Morris was forced into another terrific save in first half stoppage time.

The ball broke for Pickering in the box but Morris was on hand to magnificently deny the defender.

The second half began like the first ended, with Morris in inspired form.

Seven minutes into the half the Reds number one was at his best to keep the Railwaymen out.

A free-kick conceded by George Francomb landed at Stephen Walker's feet at the far-post but the Crawley stopper did so well to turn the close-range effort behind for a corner.

On the hour Kirk found himself in on goal but Morris, once again, was on hand to deny Crewe.

But the Reds' resistance was finally broken on 71 minutes.

Callum Ainley was hauled down in the area by Jamie Sendles-White and a penalty was awarded.

Porter stepped up and fired past Morris to give the Railwaymen the lead.

Crawley finally had their first effort on goal with 15 minutes remaining.

Substitute Mason Bloomfield flicked on for fellow replacement Ricky German but he sent his shot wide.

But, out of nothing, the Reds were handed a lifeline with eight minutes to go.

Goalscorer Porter brought down Jordan Tunnicliffe and Crawley were given a spot kick.

Substitute Ferguson hammered the penalty into the stanchion to draw the visitors level.

And the drama wasn't finished there as Crewe struck with a minute to go to break Reds hearts.

The Alex striker was free at the back post to head into an empty net and snatch the three points for Crewe.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Sesay, Grego-Cox (Ferguson 73), Francomb, Bulman, Allarakhia, Nadesan (Bloomfield 56), Palmer (German 56). Unused: McGill, Camara, Powell.

Attendance: 3,314 (33 away)