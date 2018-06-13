CRICKET: Ifield skipper Groves demands batting application

Ifield skipper Jack Groves wants his side to apply themselves when batting when they host Preston Nomads this Saturday at Ifield Green.

This follows a disappointing 51-run defeat at the hands of champions East Grinstead last weekend.

James Pearce took 5 for 70

Groves said: “We go into this weekend against Preston Nomads again knowing that we need to apply ourselves for 110 overs not just when bowling.

“It’s a match of two halves!

“We need to aim again for the 10 bonus points and then go from there.”

Groves praised bowlers James Pearce (6-67) and Andy McGorian (2-49) for their displays.

“Our opening bowlers done their job with both James Pearce and Andrew McGorian bowling 18 overs each and sharing eight wickets between them with six for Pearce.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t back it up with the bat. Credit to Mahad Ahmed who stuck around when batting with 19 off 80-odd balls.”

Groves insisted his side’s batsmen did not take advantage of the good work done by their bowling counterparts.

He said: “The defeat was disappointing after the situation we had put ourselves in.

“Both East Grinstead openers, Lewis Hatchett (4-38) and Ian Sturmer (6-33) , bowled extremely well and made it really hard to score runs and put the pressure on us from the get go.

“Ifield’s batsmen failed to deliver in a low scoring game after an excellent bowling performance put them in a great position to spring a surprise.”

Grinstead won the toss and batted, managing a final total of 136 all out off 45 of their allotted 58 overs.

Mahad Ahmed made 19 off 81 balls and at least showed the sort of application that the captain had called for after last week’s heavy loss to Roffey.

Dan Groves ended up topscoring with 26 as Ifield finished on 85 all out.