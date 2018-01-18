Defender Garnett leaves club by mutual consent

Addison Garnett has left Crawley Town by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old defender was signed at the start of last season from QPR and made four first-team appearances last season, but has been restricted to Sussex Senior Cup games this season.

His current Reds contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Head Coach Harry Kewell told the club's website: “Addison needs to go and get regular games. We both know that so this is the right solution for both parties. We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts at the club.”