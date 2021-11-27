Today (Saturday, November 27) marked the fourth anniversary of the death of the former Reds manager. He was 56-years-old.

The programme cover for Saturday’s League Two match against Mansfield Town was also dedicated to Drummy.

Drummy, an ex-Chelsea and Arsenal coach, was appointed as Crawley Town's manager in April 2016. He was in charge for just over a year.

"I've known Dermot for about 30 years," Yems said in his post-match interview.

"Our careers ran parallel.

"Even now, you miss having a phone call with him. We helped each other over the years.

The players and staff of Crawley Town and Mansfield Town joined together with the fans for a minutes applause prior to the match, in memory of Dermot Drummy. Yems’ side wore black armbands. Photo: Cory Pickford

"He was a very nice man.

"You know where you stood with Dermot. We had quite a few laughs together.

"He helped me when I used to go up to Chelsea and at Bournemouth. He was just a top man.

"If you do have problems, make sure you talk to somebody. It's such a waste what happened to Dermot."