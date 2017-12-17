Dermot Drummy tribute on Sports Personality of the Year

Former Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy was featured in this year's In Memoriam on tonight's Sports Personality of the Year.

Drummy, 56, tragically died three weeks ago, which led to tributes from all over the footballing world.

And on the annual big night, this year held in Liverpool, Drummy featured in the In Memoriam section alongside sporting names who passed away this year including former England coach Graham Taylor, cricketer Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint, footballer Ugo Ehiogu and driver John Surtees.

Drummy was appointed Crawley Town boss in April 2016 and helped keep the Reds up in League Two before parting company in May 2017.

Drummy also coached Arsenal and Chelsea Youth teams.