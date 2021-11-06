It was the Reds' fifth consecutive defeat and after the game Yems appeared to confront a fan.

The Reds boss knows the majority of the fans are backing him and his team and can see the club is progressing.

Reds fans watch the FA Cup clash with Tranmere. Picture by Cory Pickford

And in his post match interview with us, Yems said he welcomes anyone to come and have a chat with him but will not take abuse.

"It doesn't help when you get p*****d up fans slagging you off in the stands," he said. "If people want to have a moan up, have a moan up, don’t stand there swearing thinking your Al Capone because you have had a couple of lagers.

"Most of the fans are backing us. But if you have something to say, come and have a chat, but don’t say it behind the brave pills."

It was a frustrating defeat for the Reds. Callum McManaman's 37th minute strike separated the sides but Crawley dominated the second half but lacked that cutting edge to score.

Yems said: "Once again another minute of absolute madness has cost us a goal, another silly goal to giveaway.

"The rest of the time we were in the game. No excuses they defended well. We are where we are.

"The players that were playing today and the squad were the only fit players we had in the club. And that’s not an excuse. It’s a credit to the lads because they know the are going to have to play on Tuesday as well.

"It’s rolling on and rolling on but we have just got to get through it.

"We are getting a few back from injuries but no excuses. A few years ago if you had said Tranmere would come here and beat you 1-0. People would say ‘we’ll take that’.

"We just need something to fall for us.

"I think a lot of people were thinking it could have been five or six in second half but we had a right go at them.

"They had one shot and their’s went in, they restricted us to 37 shots and we never scored. Couldn’t hit a cow’s a**e with a banjo. And it’s a big cow!"

The Reds are back in League Two action on Saturday when they travel to Swindon Town. And Yems knows they need to get back to winning ways. But he would rather the bad run of results happened now rather than later.

He said: "The good thing, if there is a good thing, I am glad it’s now and not at the end of the season. We have got players coming back, it’s not all doom and gloom.