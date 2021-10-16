Dramatic late goal sends Horsham into first round of FA Cup - see it here
Horsham have done it! They've pulled off another FA Cup scalp and beaten Woking - and are now in the hat alongside clubs in League One and Two for Sunday's first round draw.
They left it late - very late - but Tom Kavanagh's superb 87th minute free kick flew into the top corner to see off the National League visitors.
Now Horsham fans can go to bed dreaming of a potential meeting with a Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Portsmouth or Charlton in Sunday afternoon's draw.
See footage of the winner taken by our man Sam Pole in the video above.
Match report and reaction to follow...
Hastings didn't make it - going down 3-1 at Maidenhead. But there will be another Sussex team in the first round draw, as this is where League Two Crawley come in. So that's a 79/1 chance of a Horsham v Crawley match-up. Anyone fancy that...?